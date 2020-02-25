Ex-Goldman Sachs Worker Fights To Keep ERISA Suit Alive

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- A former Goldman Sachs employee is fighting the company's attempt to tank his proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, telling a New York federal judge that "an avalanche of case law" supports keeping the suit alive. Leonid Falberg filed his opposition to Goldman Sachs' motion to dismiss Monday, asking U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to preserve claims that the company flouted ERISA by stuffing its employee retirement plan with underperforming company-managed investment funds. "Four other federal judges in New York have upheld similar claims against banks or financial services firms for imprudently retaining proprietary funds in their 401(k) plans,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS