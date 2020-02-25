BREAKING: J&J Cuts Last-Minute Deal To Avert Asbestos-In-Talc Trial

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 12:42 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reached a settlement with a 62-year-old woman who had alleged that asbestos in its baby powder caused her mesothelioma, bringing a halt to a trial as the jury was being instructed before opening statements. Immediately after New York Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jaffe had finished instructing the Manhattan jury shortly after midday, attorneys for J&J and plaintiff Laura Shanahan met with the judge in chambers. Moments later, they emerged and Judge Jaffe told the jury the case was over. As Shanahan wiped away tears in the gallery, her attorney Jerome Block of Levy Konigsberg LLP thanked...

