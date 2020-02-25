Hot Pockets Heiress Gets 5 Months In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360, Boston (February 25, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge chided a “Varsity Blues” parent Tuesday for her “disingenuous” claim that abiding love for her children prompted her to bribe college testing and admissions officials, sentencing the heiress to five months in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton warned that Michelle Janavs' crimes warranted a year in prison — what would have amounted to the heftiest sentence handed to a parent in the admissions scandal to date — but he credited Janavs’ remorse and history of charitable activity with shortening the term. Janavs, whose father started the company that created the Hot Pocket, stood looking...

