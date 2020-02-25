Insurer Says Fla. Contractor Must Face Suit In Puerto Rico

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- An insurer has urged a federal court in Puerto Rico to reject a Florida contracting company's request to be dismissed from a $3.7 million lawsuit over delays in the construction of a new FBI office, arguing that the company agreed to submit to the court's jurisdiction in the commonwealth. ED Contractors USA Inc. signed a general agreement of indemnity with Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America over the San Juan construction project and agreed to the jurisdiction of the courts in any state in which any indemnitor "resides, has property or in which any contract is performed,” Travelers argued Monday...

