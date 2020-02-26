California’s Anti-Arbitration Law Is On Life Support

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- On Oct. 10, 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the controversial A.B. 51, which prohibits employers from requiring arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. On Dec. 9, the U.S. and California Chambers of Commerce and several other organizations filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California alleging A.B. 51 conflicts with the Federal Arbitration Act and is thus preempted by the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.[1] The same day they filed their complaint, the plaintiffs filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to enjoin California from enforcing A.B. 51 pending a...

