Turkish Bank Agrees To Be Arraigned On Sanctions Charges

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Counsel for Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank said Tuesday that the bank, after months of avoiding a formal appearance, has agreed to be arraigned in a New York federal court on charges that it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. At a status conference, Halkbank’s attorneys told U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman that the bank would continue to challenge the court’s personal jurisdiction over claims that it illegally allowed Iran to access $20 billion in funds, but would do so after a formal arraignment rather than through a limited and special appearance it had sought last fall. Judge Berman rejected the request for...

