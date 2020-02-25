Feds Say Blocking 3D-Printed Gun Rules Harms Nat’l Security

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Trump administration fired back at states’ attempt to block new federal arms export rules affecting 3D-printed gun data, saying the move would harm national security. The 22 states and the District of Columbia had argued that the plan to shift oversight of certain arms exports from one agency to another would lead to the proliferation of 3D-printed guns. But the government told a federal court in Washington state Monday that the rules will boost national security and foreign policy. The rules also concern the export of a wide range of firearms, technologies and data that don’t have anything to do...

