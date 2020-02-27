Real Estate Rumors: Thorofare Capital, Spotify, Moishe Mana

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- Thorofare Capital has loaned slightly more than $21.5 million to AD1 Global Hospitality for a hotel near Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for Crowne Plaza Orlando-Lake Buena Vista, which has 200 rooms and is located at 8686 Palm Parkway, according to the report. Music streaming company Spotify has reached a deal to lease 20,000 square feet of office space in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The company is taking space at the Oasis at Wynwood, a mixed-use project at 2335 N....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS