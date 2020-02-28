Real Estate Rumors: BySabri, Milbrook, Citadel Securities

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Turkey-based entertainment company BySabri Group has purchased a 6,900-square-foot commercial space in Miami for $8.5 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for space at 801 Brickell Bay Drive, where the company plans to open a lounge, and the seller is Black Lion Investment Group Inc., according to the report. Meanwhile, an affiliate of Milbrook Properties has purchased an apartment complex in Lauderhill, Florida, for $58 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for Serramar Apartments, a 302-unit complex located at 6701 W. Oakland Park Blvd., and the seller is Miami investment firm Bar Invest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS