TerraForm Gets OK For $49M SunEdison-Related Settlement

Law360, New York (February 25, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge signed off Tuesday on a $49 million deal to end class litigation brought by investors who say TerraForm Global Inc. misled them about now-bankrupt energy concern SunEdison Inc., approving a $12.7 million fee for plaintiffs' firms, including Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel's approval comes after his decision in October to clear a related, $74 million securities class settlement for renewable power concern SunEdison itself. Tuesday's accord largely puts to rest New York federal court securities litigation over fraud allegations against both companies, suits that were filed in 2015 ahead of SunEdison's...

