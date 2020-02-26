Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Romania Targeted In Arbitration Over Film Co. Seizure

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- Romania has been hit with an investor-state claim by a pair of brothers related to a long-running dispute over the country's alleged expropriation of the family’s film company, Cinegrafia Română, which distributed American films. 

Edward and Jak Sukyas initiated the international arbitration on Feb. 18 over Romania’s treatment of restitution claims, which they argued violated bilateral investment treaties. Romania has for years delayed restitution of property seized under the former communist government without legal justification, the brothers’ counsel Lee Boyd of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP said Tuesday.

Last month, Edward Sukyas sought to have his claims in California...

