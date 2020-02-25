Texas Justices Question Liability Bar In Public Transit Injuries

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Tuesday weighed whether transit authorities owe passengers a higher duty of care than other government agencies, in a case testing both the legal classification of municipal transit operators and their degree of liability for rider injuries. During oral arguments, San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit asserted that a $100,000 judgment won by Curtis Meck for injuries he suffered on a bus would impose an unreasonably high liability for government-run transit operators if allowed to stand. Meck prevailed at trial in Bexar County under a slight negligence theory, claiming the bus driver braked abruptly at low speed after a passenger called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS