Judge Rips Trump For Putting Stone Juror's Safety At Risk

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- The D.C. federal judge who oversaw Roger Stone’s criminal trial tore into President Donald Trump and his conservative allies Tuesday for attacking the jurors who found the longtime Republican operative guilty of witness tampering and obstructing probes into Russian election meddling. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced Stone to more than three years in prison last week, asserted that ​​the jurors who in November convicted the longtime Trump ally and campaign adviser on all seven counts are “deserving of the public’s respect.” During an afternoon session on Stone's request for a new trial, Judge Jackson read aloud a biting statement from the bench...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS