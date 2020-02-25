NTSB Blames Deadly Tesla Crash On Autopilot, Video Game

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A deadly 2018 crash on a California highway was partially the fault of shortcomings in Tesla Inc.'s autopilot system as well as the driver's distraction by a video game, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB report said the driver, 38-year-old Walter Huang, had been playing a video game on March 23, 2018, just before his 2017 Tesla Model X slammed into a highway barrier at more than 70 miles per hour. The report blamed the crash on both Huang's distraction as well as his "over-reliance" on a system that wasn't meant to be...

