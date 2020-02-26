GAO Says Most Of $82B Army Deal Protests Can Be Axed

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has recommended mostly tossing a construction company's protests of contracts under an $82 billion U.S. Army logistics deal, but said the government failed to evaluate a bidder's proposed fixed price on one award. In an advisory opinion to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which is faced with two petitions from Fluor Intercontinental Inc. to review the contracts, the GAO said the Army properly evaluated the bids it received for installation work at military command centers based on the Army's criteria for project proposals. And even if errors had been made, Fluor had failed to show...

