Texas Justices Question 'Intent' In Overworked Trucker Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices questioned Wednesday whether overworking a truck driver is as intentional an act as a terrorist attack or other hypothetical situations — a debate that played out as a late trucker's family seeks to move beyond workers' compensation in a suit against his employer. During oral arguments, justices posed the hypotheticals in an attempt to determine if Fabian Escobedo’s family could sue oilfield trucking company Mo-Vac Service Co. Inc. for his death. The family contends it shouldn't be restricted to the workers' compensation system, citing an “intentional act” exception. Escobedo’s parents and sister claim his 2012 fatal crash...

