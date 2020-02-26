Huawei Judge Details Why DOJ Work Led To Sidley Atty's DQ

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge gave a fuller explanation of why she disqualified a Sidley Austin LLP partner from representing Huawei in a criminal bank fraud case, saying an investigation the lawyer had been involved with as a deputy attorney general was too closely related to the case at hand. James M. Cole was more than a mere "administrative functionary" at the DOJ as part of an investigation that prosecutors say is "substantially related" to the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. case, according to the opinion released Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly. Cole had the power to supervise the matter and...

