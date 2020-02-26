TopGolf Workers Claim They Were Cheated Out Of Pay

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 2:08 PM EST) -- A proposed class of tipped servers and bartenders at TopGolf restaurants are suing the company, saying it violated wage laws by paying them at a reduced wage intended to be balanced by tips, while they performed jobs with no chance of receiving tips. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday, former server and bartender Taylor Batiste told the court that TopGolf International Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s wage provisions, which allow employers to pay below the federally mandated minimum wage for tipped employees, but only under specific circumstances. While the FLSA requires such employers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS