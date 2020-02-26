Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allergan Inks $51M Deal To End Direct Buyers' Restasis Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:49 AM EST) -- Allergan has struck a $51.2 million deal with buyers of dry-eye medication Restasis to end allegations that the pharma giant fought to keep a generic version of the medication off the shelves.

The settlement encompasses all four direct purchaser actions and would draw their part in the ongoing litigation to a close, should U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon choose to approve the deal, according to documents filed Tuesday in a New York federal court.

“The direct purchasers respectfully request — and Allergan does not oppose — that the court preliminary approve the settlement,” Restasis buyers said in the filing.

The cash...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!