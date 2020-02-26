Allergan Inks $51M Deal To End Direct Buyers' Restasis Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:49 AM EST) -- Allergan has struck a $51.2 million deal with buyers of dry-eye medication Restasis to end allegations that the pharma giant fought to keep a generic version of the medication off the shelves. The settlement encompasses all four direct purchaser actions and would draw their part in the ongoing litigation to a close, should U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon choose to approve the deal, according to documents filed Tuesday in a New York federal court. “The direct purchasers respectfully request — and Allergan does not oppose — that the court preliminary approve the settlement,” Restasis buyers said in the filing. The cash...

