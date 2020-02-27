King & Spalding Brings On 2 Trial Attys From Orrick

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP is expanding its New York office, with two partners joining the trial and global disputes practice group coming from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. The firm announced in a statement Wednesday that Shaila Diwan and Alvin Lee joined the firm, starting Monday. Diwan told Law360 that she and Lee are excited to join the firm, calling it an “amazing litigation platform” that has a lot of overlap with their existing client base. Those existing clients spoke highly of King & Spalding, Lee added, calling the move “an obvious and natural fit,” as the firm is making investments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS