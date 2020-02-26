Disabled Vet's Family Biz Ineligible For Deals, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- A family-owned Georgia company can’t land government deals set aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses after the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that service-disabled veterans don’t control all of its decisions. A three-judge panel ruled that XOtech LLC can’t be considered a service-disabled veteran-owned small business since one of its owners, Gary Marullo, who is a service-disabled veteran, or SDV, needs the votes of his wife and son, who aren’t service-disabled veterans, before he can make any management decisions. “If any portion of an LLC’s decision-making authority requires the vote of a non-SDV, then SDVs cannot be said to control all decisions...

