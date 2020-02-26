2nd Circ. Approves Immigration Conditions On Grant Funds

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit held Wednesday that the Trump administration can withhold millions in federal grant money from New York City and seven states unless they cooperate with immigration authorities, reversing a New York federal judge’s decision and splitting the circuits. The panel of judges found that Congress has given the attorney general “considerable authority” to require states and cities to follow federal laws in order to be eligible for the grant, known as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, and that a grant applicant is not entitled to federal money “even as it continues to flout federal law.” “There is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS