7th Circ. Won't Undo $17.85M Deal In Wells Fargo TCPA Suits

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has struck down a challenge to a $17.85 million deal resolving six proposed class actions accusing Wells Fargo of blasting consumers with autodialed calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, ruling on Tuesday that the objector hadn't adequately demonstrated he had received one of the disputed calls. Adam Hoipkemier took his bid to dismantle the contested deal to the Seventh Circuit last month, after a Northern District of Illinois judge concluded that Hoipkemier was not a class member and therefore lacked standing to intervene or object. He had opposed the deal on the grounds that it had...

