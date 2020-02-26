Judge Tosses NY Strip Club's Challenge To $4M Sales Tax Bill

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Manhattan gentlemen's club cannot challenge $4.2 million in unpaid New York state sales taxes for selling in-house currency used for tipping dancers because federal courts usually cannot restrain state tax collections, a federal judge said tossing the suit Wednesday. MLB Enterprises Corp., which had operated the now-defunct Times Square strip club Lace, should have sought an administrative appeal of the sales taxes or other avenues of disputing the taxes rather than filing the suit in federal court, the opinion said. The Tax Injunction Act prohibits federal courts from interfering with the state collection of revenue if state law provides "a plain, speedy...

