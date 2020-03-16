The Biggest UK IP Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 11:45 PM GMT) -- Intellectual property litigators in the United Kingdom have no shortage of high-profile cases to watch for in 2020, ranging from a pending Supreme Court decision on whether English courts can set global licensing rates for multinational patent portfolios to a dispute about whether links to online radio stations can breach music copyrights. Here’s a look at some of the major IP fights in the U.K. worth paying attention to in 2020. Unwired Planet v. Huawei The U.K. Supreme Court is poised to hand down a hotly anticipated decision in early 2020 on whether the British courts have the authority to determine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS