Judge Won't Enforce Union's $2.3M Award In Benefits Fight

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused Wednesday to enforce a $2.3 million arbitral award against a ceramic tile contractor, saying a revised calculation revealed that the company owed far less in deficient payments to various carpenters union benefit funds than initially thought. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick denied a petition from the New York City District Council of Carpenters and trustees of related benefit funds to confirm the $2,345,212 award in their dispute with Carolina Trim LLC. While an initial audit found there was a $1.7 million contribution deficiency — which made up part of the total award — a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS