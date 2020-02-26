HGTV Star Beats Ex-Real Estate Partners In Suit Over Buyout

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- HGTV's "Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines on Wednesday defeated a Texas lawsuit in which his former business partners accused him of fraud and pressuring them into selling their ownership interests in Magnolia Realty, a company the show ended up making famous. McLennan County District Judge Jim Meyer freed Gaines, his business and HGTV owner and operator Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. from Magnolia Realty co-founders John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark's lawsuit in successive orders Tuesday and Wednesday, according to court records and attorneys working the case. Gaines attorney Todd Patterson of Patterson & Sheridan LLP told Law360 that Judge Meyer granted...

