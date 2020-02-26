Ill. Patent Atty Beats RealWheels' Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois attorney was handed an early win Tuesday over state court malpractice claims that he failed to file a utility patent application for a truck wheel cover his former client had invented. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Sherlock granted summary judgment to John Crossan of Intellectual Property Law LLC in former client RealWheels Corp.'s legal malpractice case, saying the company didn't prove it was damaged by Crossan missing the deadline to file a utility patent on its "Twist & Lock" truck wheel covers. RealWheels had sold the products with a "patent pending" designation for some time "and sales still...

