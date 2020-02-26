H-2B Program Hits Summer Cap, Cutting Off Visas Till October

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- H-2B visa slots have run out until Oct. 1, immigration officials announced Wednesday, notwithstanding recent pressure from lawmakers to dramatically increase availability. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that as of Feb. 18, no more applications will be accepted for the 33,000 H-2B temporary worker visas available for the second half of fiscal year 2020, which runs from April 1 to Sept. 30. "USCIS will reject new cap-subject H-2B petitions received after Feb. 18 that request an employment start date before Oct. 1," it said in a statement Wednesday. A few limited groups of workers are not subject to the cap....

