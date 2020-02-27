Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cox Wants Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Insurance Case In Georgia

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Cox Enterprises Inc. wants a Georgia court to decide whether its insurance company needs to defend it in a lawsuit over Hulk Hogan's sex tape, asking a Florida federal judge to transfer its insurer's claims up to the Peach State.

The Atlanta-based media giant told a Florida federal court Wednesday that it would also accept a straight-up dismissal of Hiscox Insurance Co.'s duty to defend case because its questions overlap those raised in its similar suit filed in Georgia.

Cox said the transfer or dismissal would "avoid the wasting of judicial resources, duplicative discovery and the risk of inconsistent rulings" in...

