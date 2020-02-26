USC's Landmark $215M Sex Abuse Deal Gains Final Nod

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- A putative class of patients and alleged victims of Dr. George Tyndall, a University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually abusing potentially thousands of women for decades, got final approval of its $215 million settlement with the university Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson greenlighted the deal, which had been in the works for months, after the parties finalized a few minor details, including the appointment of individuals tasked with overseeing the settlement’s provisions. The settlement will cover around 18,000 alleged victims and patients of Tyndall and is not contingent on them having officially accused him of abuse. Class...

