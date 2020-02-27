Pension Fund Made Class Rep Despite Being 'Cozy' With Attys

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A pension fund's "cozy" relationship with its attorneys won't keep the institutional investor from being a good class representative in a proposed securities class action against Treehouse Foods, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said in his order granting a motion for class certification that lead plaintiff Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi and its Wolf Popper LLP and Robinson Curley PC attorneys have worked together on other, similar lawsuits. But while some judges might find such a close relationship unsavory, others might interpret it as an indicator that both plaintiff and counsel know how...

