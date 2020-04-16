Roger Stone's 2nd Bid For A New Trial Is Rejected

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's longtime ally and former campaign adviser Roger Stone suffered yet another blow Thursday after a D.C. federal judge dismissed his request for a new criminal trial on allegations of juror misconduct. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversaw the politically charged case and sentenced Stone on Feb. 20 to more than three years in prison, had delayed implementing the Republican operative’s sentence until after she examined his pending retrial motion. Lawyers for Stone filed their second request for a new trial on Feb. 14, a week after Judge Jackson rejected a similar retrial bid submitted last year on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS