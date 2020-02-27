Trucking Co.'s $1.1M Deal Puts Brakes On Driver Pay Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Western Express Inc. has struck a $1.1 million deal to end a proposed class action claiming the trucking company's practice of paying drivers based only on mileage stiffed about 2,000 workers out of paid rest breaks and discouraged them from taking unpaid meal breaks. Plaintiffs Marc Rivera and Jacquelyn Hutto on Wednesday asked a California federal judge for preliminary approval of the settlement, which would cover a proposed class of current and former California hourly nonexempt drivers who worked for the company between Oct. 26, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2020. The proposed class pointed out that while the Rivera case was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS