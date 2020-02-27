Trial Strategy Isn't Malpractice, Brown Rudnick Tells NY Court

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP is again seeking dismissal of a malpractice suit alleging it botched an “easy” $300 million clawback claim against the bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co., calling the amended complaint “nonsense” and “nothing more than second-guessing” strategic decisions made in the heat of a complex trial. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday in New York federal court, Brown Rudnick blasted Lyondell trustee Mark E. Holliday’s renewed claims that the firm made a “colossal mistake” at trial by failing to advance an argument that could have used “simple arithmetic” to show Lyondell was insolvent when it transferred $300 million to an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS