Deutsche Bank Settles Preferred Securities Suit For $18.5M

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank’s $18.5 million deal with shareholders cleared the first hurdle in New York federal court to end class claims that the bank misled investors about the risks of preferred securities offerings in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods granted preliminary approval to the agreement, resolving 11-year-old allegations that Deutsche failed to disclose the level of exposure on $20 billion in residential mortgage-backed securities and collateral debt obligations backed by risky mortgages during the implosion of the U.S. housing bubble. Judge Woods found the proposed settlement to be "fair, reasonable and adequate," according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS