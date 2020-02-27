Accountant To Admit To Tax Evasion In Panama Papers Case

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- As his trial date neared, an accountant facing tax conspiracy charges decided to change his plea to guilty days after a New York federal judge said prosecutors could use documents from the Panama Papers leak to make their case against him. According to a Feb. 26 letter to U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, former Elder Gaffey & Paine PC accountant Richard J. Gaffey, who is accused of helping his clients avoid paying federal taxes, now wants to plead guilty before the end of the week. Gaffey requested a Friday change of plea hearing, which Judge Berman granted. Before Gaffey's change of heart, trial in the matter had...

