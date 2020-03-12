King & Spalding Lands Construction Arbitration Pro In Calif.

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding has picked up a former Jones Day attorney, who specializes in construction suits and arbitration around the world, as a partner in its San Francisco office. Stephen O’Neal's move to King & Spalding comes as the law firm ramps up its construction arbitration practice, according to the firm. O'Neal represents clients in sectors such as infrastructure and energy. “Steve is one of the top lawyers litigating large construction disputes worldwide, and has a wealth of experience, contacts and recognition in this area,” Mike Stenglein, leader of the firm’s construction & engineering disputes team, said in a statement. “He’ll be a...

