Firm Ducks Malpractice Bid Over Garbage Truck Accident

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A man struck by a garbage truck who lost a personal injury case failed to establish that a law firm engaged in legal malpractice by purportedly failing to adequately prepare the only witness to the incident, a New York state appellate court held on Thursday. Thomas Caso is merely speculating that a jury would have reached a different conclusion had attorneys with Miranda Sambursky Slone Sklarin Verveniotis LLP reviewed statements purportedly made by the witness to New York City investigators before he was questioned under oath, the court determined, reversing a lower court's October ruling. During a deposition and during the...

