Controversial Concussion Deal Redo Bid Teed Up For Ruling

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- A retired NFL player who’s been fighting for months to reverse the denial of his $1.5 million claim in the concussion settlement has again blasted the league for mischaracterizing his arguments, setting the stage for a ruling in the closely watched episode. In a brief filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court, Amon Gordon doubled down on his argument that the decision to deny his claim was based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the settlement’s guidelines caused by NFL manipulation, echoing frustrations voiced by many other players and their attorneys since the program went into effect in 2017. Gordon, a 37-year-old defensive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS