Recused Judge Wrongly Issued Ruling, Veteran Tells 7th Circ.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Veterans Affairs driver urged the Seventh Circuit to revive his suit accusing the agency of refusing to accommodate his disability by furnishing him with a new van to transport veterans, arguing the magistrate that tossed the case had recused himself before issuing the order. Scott McCray hit back at the government’s argument that former Magistrate Judge David E. Jones only recused himself because he was stepping down from his position, saying the magistrate had made it clear the true reason for his recusal was the United States being a party in the suit. “The magistrate judge should not have ruled...

