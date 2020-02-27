9th Circ. Pares Damages In $60M TransUnion FCRA Verdict

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel found Thursday that a California federal jury's $60 million award was too high for a class of consumers who say TransUnion violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by confusing their names with those of people on a terrorist watch list, reducing the per-member payout by about one-third. In a published, partially split decision, the majority affirmed much of the jury's and lower court's findings, but knocked punitive damages from $6,353.08 per class member down to $3,936.88 per class member, noting that the 6.45-to-1 ratio between punitive damages and statutory damages was higher than the 4-to-1 benchmark. And...

