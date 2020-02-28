Does Willful Blindness Beget Enhanced Patent Damages?

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Damages for patent infringement can amount to millions, or even billions, of dollars, and, under Title 35 of U.S. Code Section 284, a district court may further enhance those sums, awarding up to treble damages. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 decision in Halo Electronics Inc. v. Pulse Electronics Inc.,[1] uncertainty exists as to when and how enhanced damages are to be awarded. In an effort to protect themselves from treble damages, some organizations have adopted policies that prohibit review of third-party patents. This article thus poses the question: Are enhanced damages available when an infringer purposefully avoids knowledge of a...

