MLB Cheating Suits Could Be Test Cases For Bettors' Claims

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Daily fantasy sports contestants have hit Major League Baseball with multiple proposed class actions over the Houston Astros cheating scandal, setting up what could be the first real test in court over whether fantasy sports contestants and even sports bettors can bring suit over the integrity of the underlying games. Courts have almost universally rejected claims by sports fans or ticket holders complaining that a game was marred by cheating, undisclosed injuries or an officiating error. Recent examples include dismissed fan lawsuits over an alleged blown call in an NFL playoff game in 2019 and Manny Pacquiao's purported failure to disclose...

