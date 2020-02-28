New Settlement Over Cruise Marketing Calls Wins Judge’s OK

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has approved an amended $12.5 million class action settlement over cruise lines’ alleged marketing robocalls that provides a second round of payments if funds remain after the first round, saying her approval of the new deal will end appeals from objectors. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood on Thursday granted a joint motion by the objectors, the class and Carnival Corp. & PLC, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and NCL (Bahamas) Ltd., saying her ruling in the suit claiming violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act indicates that she would approve the amended deal on remand from the...

