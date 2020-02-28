American Airlines Policy Hurts Reservists, Pilot Says

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- An American Airlines pilot who serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserve wants a Pennsylvania federal judge to clear his class action for takeoff, saying the way the airline handled short-term military leave gave hundreds of pilots short shrift on pay and benefits. Pilot James Scanlan asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to certify two classes and one subclass in his suit claiming the company violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by failing to pay pilots for short stints of military leave or factor that time in when calculating profit-sharing awards. Scanlan asked to certify a class of...

