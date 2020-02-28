Chevron Cites 5th Circ. Ruling In Climate Suit Venue Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 2:19 PM EST) -- A Chevron Corp. lawyer has told several courts that a recent Fifth Circuit ruling supports arguments that climate change suits against fossil fuel companies belong in federal court because the companies were at times working at the government's behest. Federal appeals courts across the U.S. are poised to determine whether suits by states, cities and counties seeking to put Chevron and other energy companies on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages can be sustained under state law. In three of those courts, the companies are appealing lower court decisions remanding the lawsuits to state court. One of their arguments is that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS