Fired Atty Waited Too Long To Get Cut Of $575K Settlement

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A California attorney waited too long to assert that another lawyer shorted him on his proper share of a $575,000 settlement with Farmers Insurance Exchange for a claim stemming from a former client’s motor vehicle collision, a state appellate court has determined. Michael Brown waited nearly three years before filing claims against Peter McNulty that included breach of fiduciary duty and intentionally interfering with a contract and with his prospective economic advantage, according to the Second Appellate District. That was past the one-year deadline for doing so, the court held. Brown had argued that a one-year deadline did not apply to...

