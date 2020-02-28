Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Musicians Denied Class Cert. In ‘70s Singer's Royalties Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied class certification to potentially thousands of musical artists, rejecting a bid from 1970s soul singer Lenny Williams, who's accusing Warner Music of failing to accurately account for and pay more than $100 million in royalties generated from streaming music.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner rejected Williams' motion in a minute order on Thursday, holding that the singer's claims aren't typical of all proposed class members.

Williams, who fronted the R&B group Tower of Power, claims that music streaming now accounts for up to 80% of all music consumption, but Warner Music Group Co. and...

