Musicians Denied Class Cert. In ‘70s Singer's Royalties Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied class certification to potentially thousands of musical artists, rejecting a bid from 1970s soul singer Lenny Williams, who's accusing Warner Music of failing to accurately account for and pay more than $100 million in royalties generated from streaming music. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner rejected Williams' motion in a minute order on Thursday, holding that the singer's claims aren't typical of all proposed class members. Williams, who fronted the R&B group Tower of Power, claims that music streaming now accounts for up to 80% of all music consumption, but Warner Music Group Co. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS