'This Land Is Your Land' Copyright Fight Dismissed

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday tossed out a long-running class action that sought to free "This Land Is Your Land" from copyright control, ending one of several such cases aimed at pushing iconic songs into the public domain. Woody Guthrie first legally published “This Land is Your Land” in 1945. (AP file) Siding with the group that owns the copyright of the Woody Guthrie classic, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled that the dispute had become moot after the group had offered a "sweeping" promise to never sue the rock band that filed the lawsuit. The case, filed in...

